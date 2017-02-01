‘Democratic dispensation was no sell-out’
JOBURG â€“ Former Constitutional Court judges launch their books and talk about current burning issues in the country.
14°C | 25°C
JOBURG â€“ Former Constitutional Court judges launch their books and talk about current burning issues in the country.
find your
dream home
looking for an
affordable
apartment
It's easy in only three
simple steps...
find professional
services in
your area
Locate a business
operating in
your area
Want more customers? They're online right now, searching for businesses like yours. Place your ad now...
Ward 66, Clr Carlos da Rocha: 083 447 3648.
Ward 118 Alison van der Molen: 083 441 9325.
Malvern United Community Forum, Mike Spadino: 083 319 3875.
CoJ call centre (service delivery): 011 375-5555 or 0860 562 874.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department: 011 375 5911.
Johannesburg Emergency Services: 011 375 5911.